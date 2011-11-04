JAKARTA Nov 4 Indonesia's central bank said on Friday the country's foreign exchange reserves fell to $113.96 billion at the end of October, down from $114.5 billion a month earlier.

Bank Indonesia has been intervening in the currency market to stabilise the rupiah , which has been pressured by foreign investor sell-offs on eurozone debt worries. Its foreign reserves fell $10 billion in September.

A central bank official said recently Bank Indonesia remained confident with the its foreign reserves level and expected the rupiah to strengthen in the long term. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)