JAKARTA Nov 4 Indonesia's central bank said on
Friday the country's foreign exchange reserves fell to $113.96
billion at the end of October, down from $114.5 billion a month
earlier.
Bank Indonesia has been intervening in the currency market
to stabilise the rupiah , which has been pressured by
foreign investor sell-offs on eurozone debt worries. Its foreign
reserves fell $10 billion in September.
A central bank official said recently Bank Indonesia
remained confident with the its foreign reserves level and
expected the rupiah to strengthen in the long term.
