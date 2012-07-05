JAKARTA, July 5 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell to $106.50 billion as of June 29 from $111.53 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.

The weak rupiah currency and falling exports likely contributed to the decline. Exports in May fell 8.55 percent from a year ago, resulting in a trade deficit of $490 million. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ron Popeski)