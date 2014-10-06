JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves were unchanged at $111.2 billion by the end of September compared to the previous month, Bank Indonesia said on Monday.

Foreign exchange reserves were "relatively stable from the previous month," Bank Indonesia spokesman Tirta Segara said in a statement.

Foreign reserves were supported by global Islamic bonds issuance, oil and gas export revenue and an increase in bank forex deposits to the central bank .

But the gains were offset by intervention in the foreign exchange market by Bank Indonesia to support the rupiah and pay off government debts. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)