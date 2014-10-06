JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia's foreign exchange
reserves were unchanged at $111.2 billion by the end of
September compared to the previous month, Bank Indonesia said on
Monday.
Foreign exchange reserves were "relatively stable from the
previous month," Bank Indonesia spokesman Tirta Segara said in a
statement.
Foreign reserves were supported by global Islamic bonds
issuance, oil and gas export revenue and an increase in bank
forex deposits to the central bank .
But the gains were offset by intervention in the foreign
exchange market by Bank Indonesia to support the rupiah
and pay off government debts.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing
by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)