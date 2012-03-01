JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's statistics
bureau estimates that a planned 1,500 rupiah ($0.17) fuel price
increase will add 0.93 percent to inflation, its chief Suryamin
said on Thursday.
The estimate does not include the second-round impact if
public transports and businesses raise prices due to higher fuel
costs.
Indonesia's government proposed to lawmakers on Tuesday a
fuel price hike of 33 percent or linking the subsidised price to
floating market rates as it looks to address subsidies that are
squeezing state coffers.
Indonesia's inflation unexpectedly eased to 3.56 percent in
February with limited gains on rice and gold jewellery, the
statistics bureau said.
($1 = 9,020 rupiah)
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)