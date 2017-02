JAKARTA, Sept 8 Indonesia's annual inflation is seen at 4.8-4.9 percent at the end of 2011, well within the central bank's target range of 4-6 percent, Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said on Thursday.

The central bank earlier on Thursday left its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 6.75 percent as it saw lower than expected inflation and as the global economic outlook deteriorates.

GDP growth in 2012 could be lower than the government's 6.7 percent target due to global risks, Nasution said. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)