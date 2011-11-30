JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesia's central bank has revised down its growth forecast for the country's 2012 gross domestic product (GDP) to 6.3 percent as global growth weakens, deputy governor Halim Alamsyah said on Wednesday.

The central bank earlier this month said 2012 GDP growth could be below 6.5 percent due to weaker global growth hurting exports from Southeast Asia's biggest economy. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)