JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia's economy grew 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter last year and the 2011 state budget deficit was a lower-than-expected 1.27 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Tuesday.

The economy grew by 6.5 percent in the first nine months of 2011. The statistics bureau will announce the fourth quarter figure in February.

The deficit was lower than a target of 2.1 percent of GDP set out in the state budget. (Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Kim Coghill)