BRIEF-Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,350 won/share for FY 2016
JAKARTA, June 2 Indonesia's central bank governor on Thursday said Southeast Asia's largest economy will likely grow around 5.0-5.2 percent this year as low global commodity prices continue to put pressure on everything from exports and company performance to domestic demand.
"Growth will probably be at the lower end of our range, which means 5.0-5.2 percent. The government's target is 5.3 percent, but generally there's a risk of global slowdown," he told reporters.
Bank Indonesia's official outlook for 2016 economic growth is 5.0-5.4 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 325 won/share for FY 2016
DUBAI, Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday.