China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
JAKARTA May 31 Indonesia's central bank expects gross domestic product in Southeast's Asia biggest economy to grow around 5.9-6.1 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, Governor Agus Martowardojo said Friday.
Martowardojo did not give details.
The central bank forecast the economy will expand at the lower end of a 6.2-6.6 percent range for the full year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
