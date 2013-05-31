JAKARTA May 31 Indonesia's central bank expects gross domestic product in Southeast's Asia biggest economy to grow around 5.9-6.1 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, Governor Agus Martowardojo said Friday.

Martowardojo did not give details.

The central bank forecast the economy will expand at the lower end of a 6.2-6.6 percent range for the full year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)