* Q3 y/y GDP seen at 5.60 pct vs 5.81 pct in Q2 * Q3 q/q GDP seen at 2.93 pct vs 2.61 pct in Q2 * Data due Wednesday, Nov. 6, 0400 GMT By Rieka Rahadiana JAKARTA, Nov 1 Indonesia's annual economic growth likely slowed to its weakest in four years in the third quarter as domestic spending and exports weakened, leaving the rupiah vulnerable to further declines, a Reuters poll showed. Gross domestic product was expected to expand 5.6 percent in the September quarter, the slowest since December 2009, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts. That was below the government's estimate of 5.8 percent, but still in line with Bank Indonesia's target of 5.5-5.9 percent this year. Exports have been weak this year, but growth has been bolstered by domestic demand, which accounts for about 50 percent of the economy, and investment. Domestic consumption, however, is slowing due to higher down payment requirements for loans and rising prices after a 33 percent average fuel hike in June. Southeast Asia's largest economy faces growing challenges from a widening current account deficit which has made it a target of foreign portfolio investors shifting funds out of emerging markets ahead of tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus. Weak exports hampered by a tentative global recovery complicate Indonesian policymakers' efforts to keep the country's deficits at a sustainable level as growth slows. Earlier on Friday, Indonesia posted a bigger-than-expected trade deficit of $660 million in September, compared with a revised $70 million surplus in August, data showed. September exports fell 6.85 percent from a year earlier, deeper than a forecast decline of 5.9 percent, though imports rose 0.77 percent against expectations for a drop of 1.6 percent. "External demand continues to provide little boost to growth, given that relatively soft commodity prices mean that export earnings remain under pressure," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS in Singapore. But he added that consumption was still holding up modestly and that was a positive underlying support for the economy. A recent Bank Indonesia survey, however, showed consumer confidence slipping to a near 1-1/2-year low while August retail sales grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2 years. On a quarterly basis, the poll estimated growth picked up to 2.93 percent from 2.61 percent previously aided partly by demand around the Eid al-Fitr holiday. CALMER INFLATION Annual inflation in October eased to 8.32 percent from 8.40 percent in September, but the rate quickened on a monthly basis to 0.09 percent from a 0.35 percent decline. Calmer inflation coupled with an uncertain global recovery could give Bank Indonesia more room to stand pat at its Nov. 12 policy meeting. A central bank official on Friday estimated inflation may be below 9 percent this year as the impact from fuel prices has dissipated. Indonesia's current account deficit, that hit 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, has been a major factor behind the rupiah being Asia's weakest currency so far in 2013. The rupiah lost as much as 1 percent to 11,380 per dollar on Friday, but pared some earlier losses after data showed consumer prices in October rose less than expected. Commenting on Friday's data, Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore, said in a research report: "Apart from anything else, Bank Indonesia is likely to be more willing to let the rupiah soften in this situation, particularly with inflation coming in lower than it anticipated." Growth is expected to slow further in the final quarter of the year, underpinned by slow domestic consumption and weak exports, said Juniman, economist at BII in Jakarta. "The U.S government shutdown will also give impact to trade data in the fourth quarter. If the recovery in the U.S and Europe can sustain, we will see an improvement in trade next year," he said. REUTERS POLL FORECASTS (in pct) MEDIAN RANGE Q2 (nsa) FORECASTERS Q3 GDP y/y 5.60 5.20-5.78 5.81 11 Q3 GDP q/q 2.93 2.50-3.15 2.61 9 INDIVIDUAL ESTIMATES Q3 GDP y/y q/q Bahana Securities 5.56 2.93 Barclays 5.20 2.50 BCA 5.40 2.80 BII 5.70 3.08 CIMB 5.78 3.15 Citi 5.52 2.90 Danareksa 5.76 3.13 DBS 5.70 - ING Financial Markets 5.60 2.90 RBS 5.30 - Standard Chartered 5.70 3.10 (Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)