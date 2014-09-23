JAKARTA, Sept 23 Indonesia's central bank
forecasts annual growth in gross domestic product to slow
further to 5.02 percent in the third quarter, from 5.12 percent
in the second, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The growth is expected to weaken as Indonesia's business
cycle slows in line with a trend in global commodity prices,
Juda Agung, executive director of the department of economic and
monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, told a news conference.
In August, finance minister Chatib Basri forecast economic
growth in both the third and fourth quarters to reach 5.4
percent.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)