UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia's central bank expects the economy to expand 5.1 percent this year, a senior bank official told Reuters on Thursday.
Juda Agung, Bank Indonesia's executive director of the department of economic and monetary policy, said growth would be weaker than 5.1 percent if public spending slows in the fourth quarter, given that the government is facing a huge tax revenue shortfall.
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.01 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, its weakest growth rate since 2009.
Bank Indonesia's outlook for growth this year is 5.1 to 5.5 precent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts