JAKARTA, July 20 Indonesia's central bank has revised down the upper limit of its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, and now sees 2012 growth at up to 6.2 percent and 2013 growth at up to 6.3 percent, a deputy governor said on Friday.

Bank Indonesia previously forecast 2012 growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy at between 6.1 percent and 6.5 percent, and 2013 growth at between 6.3 and 6.7 percent. The G20 member posted 6.5 percent growth last year.

"The global economic recovery is not as fast as we anticipated and this year economic growth is slowing," said deputy central bank governor Hartadi A. Sarwono.

Bank Indonesia kept its policy rate unchanged for a fifth straight month in July as expected, as it faces the challenges of managing volatility in the rupiah currency and coping with falling exports amid the global slowdown. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)