BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank recommends capital increase through bonus share issue
* Board recommends capital increase to 180 million dinars from 150 million dinars through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2kpqMkv) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Sept 7 Indonesia's government and central bank are considering regulations to limit foreign debt exposure by corporations and banks to protect Southeast Asia's largest economy if a change in global risk sentiment weakens the rupiah , the country's finance minister, Agus Martowardojo, said on Wednesday.
Low interest rates in developed economies have prompted Indonesian companies to raise more dollar debt. Bank Indonesia data shows local companies had total foreign debt of $4.18 billion in the first half of this year, nearly double the total for 2010. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahardiana; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Board recommends capital increase to 180 million dinars from 150 million dinars through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2kpqMkv) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
* Said on Wednesday its 50 percent owned Piraeus Port Plaza 1 unit will issue a 20 million euro bond loan in 2 tranches