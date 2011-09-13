JAKARTA, Sept 13 Indonesia's central bank is ready to loosen its monetary policy as it sees inflationary pressures subsiding, said its director of monetary policy and research on Tuesday.

Perry Warjiyo did not say if this would be through its benchmark overnight policy rate or through other policy tools.

Indonesia's central bank left its main policy rate unchanged last week for a seventh straight month as expected, but lowered the floor of the trading band for interbank overnight rates by half a percentage point to give its banking system the flexibility to deal with fickle cash conditions, which some analysts said was a form of policy easing. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)