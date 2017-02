JAKARTA, Sept 14 Indonesia's central bank plans to issue new rules requiring exporters to return offshore earnings this month and expect them to be effective by Oct. 1, central bank officials said on Wednesday.

Exporters must bring back their earnings within six months of exporting goods in 2012 and the central bank will impose a penalty on exporters failing to do so from JAn 2, 2012.

The move announced last week is seen as an easing policy and could add billions of U.S. dollars to the local financial system and boost the rupiah . (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)