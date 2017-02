JAKARTA, Sept 14 A deputy governor of Indonesia's central bank said on Wednesday that it sees room to cut the benchmark rate.

"There's room to cut the benchmark rate. We haven't cut it now so I prefer to say that this would be an adjustment, normalisation towards normal operation. So it would not be a loosening," said Hartadi A. Sarwono.

He also said that the rupiah's volatility is temporary and Bank Indonesia is ready to enter the market when necessary.

($1 = 8,635 rupiah)