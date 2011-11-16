JAKARTA Nov 16 Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said on Monday he expects Southeast Asia's biggest economy to achieve an investment grade rating by first quarter of next year at the latest.

Nasution also said the central bank sees government spending of between 60 and 70 trillion rupiah ($7.8 billion) which would provide rising inflationary pressures this quarter.

"The figures is massive and if we don't absorb, it will disturb inflation and currency," Nasution told reporters adding that the bank plans to absorb some of the money via SBI, term deposits, and overnight facility. ($1 = 9,003.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahardiana; Editing by Kavita Chandran)