JAKARTA Nov 16 Bank Indonesia Governor
Darmin Nasution said on Monday he expects Southeast Asia's
biggest economy to achieve an investment grade rating by first
quarter of next year at the latest.
Nasution also said the central bank sees government spending
of between 60 and 70 trillion rupiah ($7.8 billion) which would
provide rising inflationary pressures this quarter.
"The figures is massive and if we don't absorb, it will
disturb inflation and currency," Nasution told reporters adding
that the bank plans to absorb some of the money via SBI, term
deposits, and overnight facility.
($1 = 9,003.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahardiana; Editing by Kavita Chandran)