JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10.5 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of conventional government bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the target of 7 trillion rupiah, the debt office at the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry sold all offered series to help finance its budget deficit this year. The ministry sees the 2013 budget deficit widening to between 2 percent and 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, from an initial target of 1.65 percent.

Total bids were 22.3 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 5.49 for 1-year bonds.

The largest economy in Southeast Asia aims to raise 60.45 trillion rupiah in the second quarter of the year, after selling 54.02 trillion rupiah in the previous quarter. ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)