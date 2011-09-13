(Adds details, quote)

JAKARTA, Sept 13 Indonesia's central bank is ready to loosen its monetary policy as it sees inflationary pressures subsiding, a stance that may signal a reversal in sentiment among Asian policymakers as they try to counter a slowdown in developed economies.

Perry Warjiyo, director of monetary policy and research at Bank Indonesia (BI), did not specify if looser policy in Southeast Asia's biggest economy would come through its benchmark overnight policy rate or through other policy tools.

"BI has seen symptoms of a global economic slowdown and the impact to Indonesia will be lower economic growth and inflation. So BI is ready to respond by rates and rupiah exchange rates to mitigate the impact," Warjiyo told reporters during a meeting with parliament on Tuesday.

"BI is ready to take monetary policy that is tending to be loose."

A more dovish stance in BI's last policy statement has already spurred renewed flows into the country's government debt market, with yields on the benchmark 10-year bond hitting a record low last week.

Indonesia's central bank left its main policy rate unchanged at 6.75 percent last week for a seventh straight month as expected, having already allowed the rupiah to rise to a seven-year high to counter imported inflation.

However, BI unexpectedly lowered the floor of its interbank overnight rates by half a percentage point to 150 basis points below the BI rate to give its banking system the flexibility to deal with fickle cash conditions, which some analysts said was a form of policy easing.

South Korea and the Philippines also held interest rates steady last week, pausing in the fight against inflation while they assess how much their economies may suffer from a slowdown in U.S and European growth.

Just two months ago, most economists had expected the Indonesian and Korean central banks to tighten monetary policy this year to put a lid on inflation.

A majority of economists now predict BI will avoid raising its policy rates all year and some suggested it could cut rates.

"BI looks ready to cut the BI rate when the global slowdown is getting worse and impacting Indonesia," said Anton Gunawan, economist at Bank Danamon in a recent report, adding there could be a series of 25 basis point cuts.