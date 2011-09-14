* Cbank says shift from fighting inflation to growth

* Cbank worried about outflows; rupiah falls 1 pct

* Cbank says could buy dollars, bonds to calm mkts (Adds details)

By Aditya Suharmoko

JAKARTA, Sept 14 Indonesia's central bank sees room to cut its benchmark policy rate and is ready to intervene to stabilise the rupiah currency as it shifts its policy focus to support growth amid uncertainties in the U.S. and Europe.

The central bank will also aim to reduce its dependency on foreign capital inflows by requiring local exporters to bring home offshore earnings starting next year, to as it seeks to protect the economy from a potential reversal of "hot money".

"There's room to cut the benchmark rate," Bank Indonesia deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono said on Wednesday, adding BI could also buy dollars or bonds to calm markets.

BI left its benchmark rate unchanged at 6.75 percent last week for a seventh straight month, but unexpectedly lowered the floor of its interbank overnight rates by half a percentage point to 150 basis points below the BI rate, which some analysts said was a form of policy easing.

Just two months ago most economists had expected Bank Indonesia to tighten monetary policy this year to cap inflation, but a majority now predict it will avoid raising its policy rate all year and some had already suggested it could cut rates.

A global economic slowdown is expected to come "sooner than we thought", said Perry Warjiyo, a BI director in charge of monetary policy. "There may be a shift from inflation fighting rebalanced to supporting growth."

The G20 member remains confident it can achieve 6.7 percent GDP growth next year, but past financial crises saw capital outflows that hurt the currency and destabilised the economy.

On Wednesday the rupiah fell 1 percent against the dollar in a sell-off of emerging Asian market currencies, as investors cut risky assets due to eurozone debt worries.

The new BI regulation on export earnings, to be effective on Oct 1 but giving exporters three months to adjust, may add roughly $30 billion annually to the local financial system and compensate for possible foreign portfolio outflows.

"This means that we can be more sharp, more firm, in designing monetary policy, including determining rate levels," Bank Indonesia governor Darmin Nasution told reporters on Wednesday.

The regulation, which also requires local firms to bring home funds from foreign loans and debt issues, will impose a penalty on those failing to do so of a minimum 10 million rupiah ($1,158) and a maximum 100 million rupiah per transaction, or 0.5 percent of their offshore funds held abroad.

Exporters next year have to return earnings within six months after exporting goods and within three months in 2013, while foreign debt should be brought home the following month after being issued.

Nasution sees the country's current account shrinking to below $1 billion this year, with a deficit in the third and fourth quarters, due to higher imports. ($1 = 8,635 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)