* C.bank repeats stands ready to cut rate to boost growth

* C.bank says sees inflation easing to below 5 percent this year

* C.bank says foreign reserves more than enough for intervention (Adds details, qoutes)

JAKARTA, Sept 27 Indonesia's central bank signaled on Tuesday it may cut interest rates as Europe's debt crisis drives down the rupiah, stirs volatility in stock prices and takes a toll on Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

It was the second time in a month Bank Indonesia suggested it was willing to cut its benchmark reference rate to stimulate growth amid uncertainties in the global economy.

"Going forward, there is a room to lower the benchmark rate", the bank's director of monetary policy and research, Perry Warjiyo, told reporters. "Inflation pressure will continue to ease and this year it (CPI) will be below five percent."

The central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Sept. 8 for a seventh straight month. But it unexpectedly lowered the floor of its interbank overnight rates by half a percentage point to 150 basis points below the BI rate, which some analysts said was a form of policy easing.

Warjiyo also said the central bank has more than enough foreign reserves to intervene and stabilise the rupiah, which has shed as much as 5.9 percent this month.

The central bank on Sept.22 for the first time bought government bonds in the secondary market and has been intervening in the foreign exchange market to prop up rupiah.

The Indonesian currency hit a seven-year high at the end of August, taking bond yields to record lows and stocks to record highs. But as the outlook for global growth has soured, local policymakers have sounded increasingly nervous

about a reversal in sentiment.

The Jakarta Composite Index rebounded on Tuesday, rising 4 percent on the day, but it is down 10.5 percent this year after surging 46 percent last year, the biggest gain in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma. Writing by Janeman Latul. Editing by Jason Szep)