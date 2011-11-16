(Updates with details, quotes)

By Rieka Rahadiana

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters)- Indonesia's central bank expects the country to get an investment grade rating by the first quarter of 2012, its governor said, putting it at par with BRIC nations, boosting investment flows.

Fitch Ratings in February upgraded its rating of Southeast Asia's biggest economy to BB+ with a positive outlook, one notch below investment grade, and had then said that a further upgrade could come within the next 12-18 months.

Many analysts expect a Q1 upgrade by Fitch, with other rating agencies expected to follow later next year.

An investment grade rating would enable Indonesia to attract greater institutional funding and lower government borrowing costs as it tries to improve its overloaded infrastructure and win greater long-term foreign direct investment.

"The progress of investment is quite good...We estimate the economy's rating will improve in the first quarter of 2012, at the latest," Darmin Nasution told reporters on Wednesday.

Investors have been flocking to Indonesia, attracted by its over 6 percent economic growth, falling debt levels and prospects of a ratings upgrade, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield falling to a record 6.2 percent this month, below current levels for equivalent Spanish and Italian debt.

The country priced a seven-year global sukuk offering at an even lower 4 percent this week, raising $1 billion in an offer that was heavily oversubscribed, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.

A rating upgrade would be a feather in the nation's cap at a time when other bigger and more developed economies are getting downgraded.

The central bank slashed its benchmark rate by a surprisingly large 50 basis points this month to a record low of 6 percent, as it seeks to support an economy that has so far seen few signs of stress from a weakening global economy.

Nasution said he expected exports to be affected by the global slowdown, though domestic demand and investment would continue to grow in an economy still driven by local consumption by the world's fourth largest population.

Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings at Fitch, said the overall performance of the economy was strong and policymakers had improved buffers for potential shocks, though progress was slow on structural reforms such as improving low public spending.

Economists have also said the government needs to spend more money to drive long-term growth. The growth in public spending in the third quarter slowed from the second, though officials usually rush to use up their budget in the fourth quarter.

Nasution said government spending has been slow but the central bank expects it to pick up to between 60 trillion and 70 trillion rupiah ($7.8 billion) in the fourth quarter, which will, however, mean rising inflationary pressures.

"The figure is massive and if we don't absorb it, it will disturb inflation and the currency," Nasution said, adding that the bank plans to absorb some of the money via its SBI debt and term deposits.

The central bank said in its November policy statement that it saw annual inflation easing to 4 percent by the end of this year, from 4.4 percent in October.

Even if inflation instead picks up, it is still likely to remain within the central bank's 4-6 percent end-2011 target range. Some economists have also expressed concern that its sharp rate cuts could spur renewed inflationary pressures.

Fitch has said improving weak infrastructure and controlling the structurally high inflation that stems from it are two of the main challenges for Indonesia to reach an investment grade rating. ($1 = 9,003.5 rupiah) (Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)