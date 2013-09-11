(Recasts, adds comments by trade minister)
* Sept inflation will be "very, very low" - BI deputy gov
* Sees current a/c deficit trending down in Q3
* Govt moved to rein in inflation with measures-trade min
By Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha
JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia is sharply cutting
inflation and starting to trim its ballooning current account
deficit, two top officials said, pointing to issues that are
testing confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and have
sent its currency sliding.
On Thursday, the central bank will hold its second meeting
in as many weeks to decide on its interest rate policy after 50
basis point hikes in both its main rates at a rare extra meeting
on Aug. 29. Most economists polled by Reuters expect it to hold
rates unchanged.
"We have seen deflation in the first week (of
September)...this month (month-on-month) inflation will be very,
very low," Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo,
told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
He cited subdued domestic demand as a major factor. However,
annual inflation remains stubbornly high, hitting 8.79 percent
in August, driven up by June average 33 percent increase in fuel
prices.
Perry was also confident the current account deficit, which
hit 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, would trend down
in the third quarter.
Concern over the current account has sparked a sell-off in
the rupiah, sending it down to 4-1/2-year lows. It has
fallen more than 16 percent against the dollar since the start
of the year and was down 2.35 percent alone on Wednesday.
The government has instituted a range of policy measures
since last month to try to head off more attacks on the
currency, making it the worst performer in Asia.
Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan, in a separate interview with
Reuters on Wednesday, said a number of measures recently
implemented would take a little time to filter through the
economy.
"The result won't be instant but should be seen in 3-6
months," he said.
He pointed to measures to enforce more use of biodiesel and
so cut into import of fuel by the former OPEC member and which
has become a major drag on the country's trade balance.
Indonesia's is the world's largest producer of palm oil and thus
will be the source of the biodiesel.
The government is also moving to rein in inflation by
measures to free up trade in basic foodstuff away from quotas
which have been blamed for sparking price rises. He said those
changes, to such products as beef and soybeans that have to be
imported, would be permanent.
Economists warned that the measures will have to stick if
investors are to renew confidence in the Indonesian economy.
"Market confidence is much better now, in line with
improvement in the region, the United States, China and Japan.
So now, the issue lies at home, how to maintain the positive
situation because without structural changes, this condition
would be temporary," said Destry Damayanti, Chief Economist at
Bank Mandiri.
(Additional reporting by Jason Szep and Jonathan Thatcher;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)