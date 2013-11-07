JAKARTA Nov 7 Indonesia's finance minister said on Thursday he expects economic growth this year to come in at 5.6 percent, within the range of Bank Indonesia's target of 5.5-5.9 percent.

Chatib Basri also told reporters the current account deficit would likely narrow to 3.3-3.5 percent of GDP in the third quarter and fall further by the end of the year. The deficit was at 4.4 percent in the second quarter.

The finance minister's full-year estimate would be the slowest since 2009.

Gross domestic product in the July-September quarter grew 5.62 percent from a year earlier, the slowest in nearly four years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.