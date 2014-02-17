* Too early to judge impact of mineral ore ban - c.bank

By Rieka Rahadiana and Jonathan Thatcher

JAKARTA, Feb 17 Indonesia's current-account deficit in the first quarter will be about the same as the fourth quarter but will widen in April-June as economic activity picks up, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters it was too soon to judge the impact of the ban from January on mineral ore exports which prompted a surge of exports in unprocessed ore at the end of 2013 in anticipation of the ban. He expected a smaller trade balance in January, but gave no figures.

"We don't want to be complacent with the Q4 current-account deficit. We want to see the impact of mineral exports in the first quarter," he said.

Miners rushing to beat the export ban that went into effect on Jan. 12 started boosting shipments since July that peaked in December, central bank data showed.

Standard Chartered's economist Eric A. Sugandi said a decline in imports of non-oil and gas would help Indonesia's trade balance become more sustainable, adding he did not see the mineral export ban being a big strain on overall exports.

"I disagree with the trade outlook that the export ban will derail a recovery in the trade balance. Mineral exports do not have a significant contribution to exports, only 2 to 3 percent, and that excludes coal," he said.

He estimated the current-account deficit would be at 2.8-2.9 percent of GDP this year.

The value of non-oil and gas imports was $141.4 billion last year, down 5.2 percent from a year ago and contributed 75 percent to total imports, according to the statistics bureau.

The G20 economy had been struggling to ease its ballooning current-account deficit, which made the rupiah the worst performing Asian currency last year and prompted Bank Indonesia to raise interest rates in several steps.

Indonesia raised its benchmark rate a total of 175 basis points between June and November, in a move that deliberately slowed economic growth to bring down imports.

A sharply improved current-account gap of 1.98 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter, the narrowest in 1-1/2 years and much smaller than market expectations, has boosted investor confidence that Indonesia's prospects are turning around.

The rupiah is Asia's best performing currency so far this year and last week had its best week in five years. It has risen 4 percent since the start of the year.

Adityaswara declined to comment on the current currency level. But he said there was only so much the central bank could do and that a longer-term solution for the current-account deficit depended on government policy, including measures to bring down the huge cost of fuel subsidies.

Sugandi said the rupiah had the potential to strengthen this year with elections in the second quarter presenting some downside risk. But pressures in the first quarter will not be as big as in the second half last year, he said.

"The exchange rate at end of the first quarter will be 12,100, and 12,500 at the end of the year," Sugandi said, with improvements in data giving the central bank room to postpone any rate rises to the second or third quarter.

However, given elections this year for a new parliament and government, few economists expect major policy changes.

"The instruments of monetary policy are limited. If you want to fix the problem of the current-account deficit, it has to be a significant reform in real sectors, including fiscal policy," Adityaswara said.

He said that the central bank was closely monitoring liquidity in the banking system, as deposit rates had risen more aggressively than Bank Indonesia's benchmark reference rates.

"We don't want our tight (monetary) policy to create a liquidity issue."

Despite a 300- to 400-basis-point hike in deposit rates, liquidity in the banking system is still "manageable", he said.

There has been widespread concern that smaller banks could be running into funding problems, but he denied any had turned to the central bank for help. (Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)