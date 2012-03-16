UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco selects lead underwriters for $100 bln IPO -WSJ
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC selected as lead underwriters-WSJ
JAKARTA, March 16 Indonesia's Vice President Boediono said on Friday the country's budget deficit may reach 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) if the government does not raise fuel prices.
The government has planned to raise fuel prices by at least a third to ease state coffers pressured by high oil costs, even though that may push up inflation. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.
MELBOURNE, Feb 22 Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Wednesday it sees its output rising by about 15 percent over the next three years, and flagged plans to expand near-term output in Western Australia as it seeks to defy views that it is short on growth.