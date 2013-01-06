JAKARTA Jan 7 Indonesia's benchmark index
started 2013 with a record high, yet economic concerns could
make fund investors turn away this year from a country that high
domestic growth transformed into a popular safe haven during
recent global turbulence.
For some foreign portfolio investors, the concern isn't
growth -- Indonesia might again grow at least 6 percent -- but a
series of rare trade deficits and a shaky currency.
The domestic demand that shielded Southeast Asia's largest
economy from the global downturn and made it one of the world's
hottest emerging markets is part of the root of the problem, as
imports are robust while commodity exports have faltered,
creating worrying deficits.
Throw in share prices that are high relative to earnings,
forecasts for a pick-up in inflation in the new year and
political uncertainty ahead of elections in 2014, and Indonesia
has lost some shine.
In late 2012, some foreign investors cashed in after years
of gains to put their 2013 bets elsewhere. (In 2012, the
benchmark index gained 13 percent. It jumped 87 percent
in 2009 and 46 percent in 2010.)
"We see foreign interest in Indonesia subsiding, especially
in the second half of 2013 ... We might see foreign outflows for
a while," said Jemmy Paul, head of equities at Jakarta-based
Sucorinvest Asset Management, which manages about $280
million.
While 2012 saw overall net foreign inflows into Indonesian
shares, there was a cumulative net outflow of $352 million in
offshore equity mutual funds investing in the country last year,
according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
For sure, some remain bullish on Indonesia, whose benchmark
hit a record highs on Thursday and Friday. Local investors
poured a net $416 million into equity funds in November.
"If the market corrects, we think it could be a very good
buying opportunity," said Soo Hai Lim, fund manager at Baring
ASEAN Frontiers Fund, which had about a fourth of $534 million
assets in Indonesia at end-November.
MIND THE GAP
A decade-long commodity boom created a burgeoning Indonesian
middle class looking for imported goods and services such as
cosmetics, cars and credit.
For years until 2012, Indonesia didn't have a monthly trade
deficit, but there were six between April and November,
including a record $1.54 billion in October. That narrowed in
November, but rising imports and falling exports produced a
$1.33 billion deficit in the first 11 months compared with a
$25.4 billion surplus a year earlier.
This year's trade deficits have fuelled current account
deficits, which have hurt the rupiah. It weakened about 6
percent against the dollar in 2012, making it the
worst-performing emerging Asian currency last year.
In the third quarter, the current account deficit was $5.3
billion. The government has estimated a current account deficit
for October-December equal to 2.3 percent of gross domestic
product.
The deficits "will definitely pressure the rupiah, but we
believe it is manageable", said central bank chief Darmin
Nasution.
The central bank is hopeful that the current account deficit
will decline to a "sustainable level" this year, as it sees an
improving global economy increasing demand for Indonesia's
commodity exports such as crude oil, coal and palm oil.
The country is being cushioned from a worse situation by
foreign direct investment, which has surged as manufacturers
such as Procter & Gamble bet on future consumption. The
government is targeting a record $40 billion FDI in 2013 and is
confident economic growth will hold above 6 percent.
But portfolio investors are not convinced.
Prices for the country's commodity exports show few signs of
rallying. Goldman Sachs forecasts thermal coal prices in key
buyer China to decline 8 percent this year, while a Reuters poll
of analysts and traders sees palm oil down 13 percent in 2013.
The country's poor port infrastructure holds back export
growth and creates high logistics costs. President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono has promised to spend billions of dollars on
infrastructure each year, but there has been little change.
Government budgets, which could provide a stimulus because
of falling public debt, are often not spent because of
bureaucratic inefficiency and corruption.
"Short-term solutions are not available because there is a
need to address the structural issues. The government would need
to give more incentives to industry to produce capital goods ...
Ideally, the country has to spend for infrastructure, but there
are obstacles," said Eric Alexander Sugandi, economist at
Standard Chartered in Jakarta.
AILING CURRENCY
Weak infrastructure also creates a structural inflation
problem, and price pressures are expected to pick up next year
when the government will reduce subsidies on power prices. Some
economists expect inflation and the need to protect the currency
to lead Bank Indonesia to hike rates by the end of 2013.
The rupiah, with its weak 2012 performance, is far from
being the added bonus for investor returns that it was in 2009,
when it gained 13 percent against the dollar. Some analysts see
it weakening further, by as much as 3 percent, in 2013.
The finance ministry plans its first issue of
dollar-denominated bonds in the domestic market this year, and
will likely issue two tranches of global dollar-denominated
bonds in 2013, after its past dollar bond issues were heavily
oversubscribed as funds sought Indonesia exposure without the
rupiah.
A further-falling rupiah would undercut Indonesia's
attractiveness as a hedge against weak global growth and a proxy
for commodities demand. If people get optimistic about global
growth in 2013, they may return money to the United States or
bet on more export-sensitive economies in Asia.
This is a perennial worry for Bank Indonesia, the country's
financial regulator, in a country where around half the stock
market and one-third of government bonds are foreign owned,
making both susceptible to sudden money outflows.
"The deterioration in the current account leaves Indonesia
exposed to swings in portfolio flows," said Goldman Sachs in a
bond report. "We see little upside potential but we do see risk
to the downside given the country's volatile portfolio flows."
PRICEY
With the economy no longer looking like such a safe place
and the glow from the country's recently-won sovereign
investment grade status fading after a series of nationalistic
government policies in 2012, another knock for the Indonesia
story is that many investors find its assets pricey.
Deutsche Bank sees valuations for Indonesia corporate bonds,
underperformers in 2012, as unattractive, though it thinks
sovereign dollar bonds due in 2022 offer more
value than the Philippines after the latter's rally in 2012.
For equities Indonesia, at 3.1 times book value, is the most
expensive market in Asia, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Some fund managers still see 10-15 percent gains this year
in the equity market, propped up by local buying.
Local equity analysts favour consumer stocks such as
department store operator Ramayana Lestari Sentosa,
cell phone retailer Erajaya Swasembada, developer
Summarecon Agung and drug firm Kalbe Farma,
to get exposure to greater consumer confidence and spending.
But consumer staples firms trade at 17 times forward
12-month earnings, higher than for Asia-Pacific, data from
StarMine shows. Return on equity in Indonesia, and in the
region, fell last year.
Analysts have been lowering their forecasts for Indonesian
earnings this year, while raising predictions for earnings at
companies in Thailand and the Philippines, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream.
These factors leave the equity market at risk of a sell-off.
The new year may be a tough one as Jakarta valuations are
"relatively high versus peers and macro fundamentals are
starting to deteriorate", said Mulia Santoso, equity fund
manager at Jakarta-based Syailendra Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rieka
Rahadiana in Jakarta, Nishant Kumar and Umesh Desai in Hong
Kong, Viparat Jantraprapaweth in Bangkok and Tripti Kalro in
Bangalore; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Alex Richardson)