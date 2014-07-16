JAKARTA, July 16 Indonesia's current account
deficit this year is expected to remain unchanged at 3.3 percent
of gross domestic product compared with last year due to a drop
in coal exports and rising fuel imports, the deputy central bank
governor told Reuters.
Bank Indonesia earlier this year had predicted the current
account deficit would be below 3 percent, but did not anticipate
such a large drop in coal and mineral shipments.
"We are happy to see (strong) manufacturing exports but the
decline in not only minerals, but also coal is still high,"
deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said.
He said the current account deficit in the second quarter
would be around 4 percent of GDP. The central bank will announce
its second quarter balance of payments figure in mid-August.
Adityaswara also forecast inflation at 5.3 percent this
year, down from 8.38 percent in 2013 but at the higher end of
the central bank's 3.5-5.5 percent target this year.
