JAKARTA Feb 22 Indonesia's president has unexpectedly nominated Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo as the sole candidate to be the next central bank governor, a parliament official told Reuters on Friday.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had been expected to re-nominate incumbent governor Darmin Nasution to do a second term at the helm of Bank Indonesia after his current tenure ends in May. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Neil Chatterjee)