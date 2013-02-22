BRIEF-Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
JAKARTA Feb 22 Indonesia's president has unexpectedly nominated Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo as the sole candidate to be the next central bank governor, a parliament official told Reuters on Friday.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had been expected to re-nominate incumbent governor Darmin Nasution to do a second term at the helm of Bank Indonesia after his current tenure ends in May. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 6 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust