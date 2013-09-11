JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's central bank said
monthly inflation in September would ease significantly, helped
by subdued domestic demand and following a spike after an
average 33 percent increase in fuel prices at the end of June.
Consumer price inflation eased to 1.12 percent in August
month-on-month, compared with 3.29 percent the previous month.
In an interview with Reuters, Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia
Perry Warjiyo acknowledged that annual inflation remains high.
It surged to 8.79 percent in August from July's 8.61 percent.
"We have seen deflation in the first week (of September) ...
This month inflation will be very, very low," pointing to
slowing domestic demand as a factor as well as measures to deal
with food prices.
He said he expected the current account deficit, which hit
4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, would trend down in
the third quarter. Concern over the current account has been a
major factor pressing down the rupiah in recent weeks.
Perry was speaking ahead of the central bank's monthly
interest rate meeting where it is expected to keep rates
unchanged after a 50 basis point increase in both its main
interest rates at an extra meeting on Aug. 29. Perry said the
situation in the markets is better than at that time.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Jonathan Thatcher and Jason
Szep; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)