JAKARTA Dec 29 Indonesia's central bank expects an inflation rate between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent in December as prices rose for Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, Deputy Governor Hartadi A. Sarwono said on Thursday.

Annual inflation in December is expected to fall below 4 percent from a year ago, in line with the central bank's estimate, Sarwono added. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)