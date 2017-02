JAKARTA Dec 29 Indonesia's central bank sees December inflation at 3.8 percent from a year ago, below its target range of 4-6 percent this year, governor Darmin Nasution said on Thursday.

Inflation is estimated to quicken to 5.2-5.3 percent in 2012 if the government hikes the price of electricity and subsidised fuels, Nasution said.

The central bank also forecasts the rupiah would strengthen in the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Kim coghill)