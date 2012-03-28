JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia's central bank sees March inflation below 0.1 percent from a month ago, governor Darmin Nasution said on Wednesday.

"Until the third week of March, surveys conducted by Bank Indonesia showed inflation was slightly below 0.1 percent. This is a very low number," Nasution told reporters.

Monthly inflation in February was 0.05 percent, bringing down annual inflation to a 22-month low of 3.56 percent.

However, a government plan to raise subsidised fuel prices by a third will likely push up annual inflation close to 7 percent by the end of this year, the governor has previously said.

The expectations for a pick-up in inflation, with some businesses already raising prices ahead of the proposed April 1 fuel hike, have pressured the rupiah as foreign investors trim bond holdings. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)