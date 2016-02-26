JAKARTA Feb 26 A senior official at Indonesia's central bank on Friday said the bank cannot cut its benchmark interest rate to as low as 4 percent if annual inflation stays around 4 percent.

Earlier this week, the government asked Bank Indonesia (BI) to consider cutting its policy rate to 4-5 percent.

BI expects annual inflation to edge up to 4.38 percent in February from 4.14 percent in January, Juda Agung, the central bank's executive director for monetary and economic policy, told reporters on Friday.

He described annual inflation at 4.38 percent as "low" and that the rate would stay low in March. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)