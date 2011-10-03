(Adds more comments from economists, details on markets)
By Aditya Suharmoko
JAKARTA Oct 3 Indonesia's inflation slowed in September as food
prices eased after the Muslim festive season, but policymakers are walking a
tightrope as they try to balance their desire to cut interest rates against
pressures to stabilise financial markets.
Complicating the policy outlook in Southeast Asia's biggest economy is the
risk of higher food inflation from next year when Indonesia and other rice
importers face a rise in prices from Thailand, the world's biggest rice
exporter, following a new Thai rice-price guarantee scheme imposed this month.
Annual inflation in September was 4.61 percent, below 4.79 percent in August
and less than the 4.80 percent expected by most economists surveyed by Reuters,
data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday, cementing
expectations that the central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate steady
next week amid global uncertainty.
Thailand is also expected to keep interest rates on hold this month
after data on Monday showed annual inflation down marginally at 4.03 percent in
September, while the core rate rose to 2.92 percent, near the top of the central
bank's target range.
Indonesia is enjoying an economic boom, with growth of 6.5 percent, rising
consumer spending, swelling incomes and a newly minted status as a middle-income
country, with per capita GDP passing $3,000 this year.
But sustaining that, and keeping inflation in check, looks increasingly
difficult in the face of volatile global markets. More than a year of heavy
foreign buying of stocks and bonds has made Indonesia vulnerable to outflows
that have accelerated in recent weeks as those investors pull their money out.
"We doubt that the central bank will react much to this latest inflation
read, especially at times when the market still looks somewhat unstable," said
Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
The statistics bureau said that despite slower overall inflation, some
prices were still high, such as the cost of red chilli, a favourite spice, along
with gold jewellery and cigarettes due to a government plan to raise tobacco
taxes.
Core inflation -- which excludes administered prices and volatile foods --
eased to 4.93 percent from 5.15 percent a month earlier, near the 5 percent
level a central bank official said could trigger policy tightening. That was
largely in line with the 4.96 percent expected on average by economists.
However, volatile global conditions have shifted Bank Indonesia's stance
from fighting inflation to boosting growth, and officials have indicated they
might consider cutting rates.
The next central bank meeting on rates is on Oct. 11.
C.BANK HANDS TIED
The main concern now for Bank Indonesia and other emerging-market central
banks is to support growth, as the global economy founders, while staunching
outflows of global capital that have shed nearly 5 percent from the rupiah
currency since Aug 31. On Monday alone, the rupiah lost 1.7 percent.
While headline inflation could be "well below" 5 percent by year end,
according to comments on Monday by statistics bureau chief Rusman Heriawan, the
weak currency adds to a host of underlying inflationary pressures -- from retail
sales growth to bank credit and already-strong import growth.
Bank Indonesia last month left its benchmark policy rate steady at
6.75 percent for a seventh straight month but lowered the floor on interbank
overnight rates, seen by some as a form of policy easing.
Its hands are tied from doing much more, say economists. It is widely
expected to keep the rate steady for the rest of this year to try to make
government bonds more attractive while investors fret over riskier assets.
"It is difficult to increase the rate as (core) inflation eased to 4.93
percent," said Fauzi Ichsan, an economist at Standard Chartered in Jakarta. "In
normal conditions, Bank Indonesia could plan on raising the rate. But now,
conditions are not normal."
That's left Indonesian policymakers with little choice but to pursue
seldom-used measures in recent weeks -- from buying back bonds to telling state
insurers and banks not to sell government bonds in an attempt to stabilise
prices.
"Pension funds and insurance firms are not too dominant. What is determining
the market is foreign investment, and only the government that can balance
that," said Destry Damayanti, an economist at state Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's
largest bank by assets.
Foreign investors now dominate the Indonesian bond market. Their
ownership stood at 218.53 trillion rupiah ($24.9 billion), or 31.4 percent of
total outstanding bonds, as of Sept. 29, down from a record 251.23 trillion
rupiah, or 35.7 percent, on Sept. 9, according to data from the finance
ministry.
Indonesia made similar efforts three years ago to protect its bond and
currency markets as Wall Street giant Lehman Brothers collapsed. Emerging market
authorities now have redoubled efforts.
The tactics are working on some fronts, pushing up government bond prices,
for instance. The yield on benchmark 10-year Indonesian government bond has
dropped by about 30 basis points in the past week to about 6.9 percent, as
prices climbed, due to heavy government intervention.
"Their intentions to stabilise the markets have been echoed by very strong
actions," said Teck Wee Yeo, an analyst at RBS in Singapore. "It has been
effective to a certain extent."
Bambang Brodjonegoro, fiscal policy chief at the finance ministry, said the
ministry had asked state firms to prepare funds to buy back bonds if needed,
under a scheme dubbed bond stabilisation fund, to shore up the bond market.
Indonesia's capital market regulator has also advised state firms not to
panic and sell stocks following volatility in Jakarta's benchmark stock index
in recent days due to foreign capital outflows.
"This is certainly good and proactive move, in our view," said Radhika Rao,
an analyst at Forecast in Singapore. "Think more moral suasion efforts are
likely, though authorities are unlikely to use draconian controls."
But sentiment is fragile. Jakarta stocks fell as much as five
percent on Monday. The central bank sees the Indonesian economy expanding 6.6
percent this year, but there are risks further out. The bank's governor said in
early September the GDP rise next year could be lower than a 6.7 percent
government target due to global uncertainty.
"Better-than-expected inflation figures are positive but global investors are
still concerned with conditions in their home markets," said Mandiri's
Damayanti.
($1 = 8,790 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma. Editing by Jason Szep)