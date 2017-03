JAKARTA May 24 Indonesian inflation is expected to be minus 0.8 percent month-on-month in May, deputy central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Friday.

The April month-on-month figure was -0.10 percent.

April year-on-year inflation was 5.57 percent, just above the central bank's target for the year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)