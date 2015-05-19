BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
(Repeats to link with corrected snap, no changes to text)
JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's central bank said on Tuesday it remained concerned about inflation and risks that the level could increase if global oil prices rise and if the rupiah's depreciation makes imported goods more expensive.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters it expected inflation to remain above 6 percent in the third quarter and then fall to a range of 3-5 percent at the end of the year.
"We are quite happy with inflation, which we see at 4.2 percent this year, but the risks are still plenty, for example risks of currency depreciation and rising global oil prices," he said.
Martowardojo also said Indonesia would not see a recession this year and economic growth will improve compared to 2014. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: Government to release February infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchang