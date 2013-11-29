JAKARTA Nov 29 Indonesia is expected to post a slightly narrower trade deficit in October, as aggressive rate rises start to subdue demand for imports, while November's annual inflation may pick up on high food prices, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The poll's median projection was for the trade deficit in Southeast Asia's largest economy to come in at $650 million, slightly less than the $660 million gap of the previous month.

Imports in October were forecast to fall 8.11 percent year-on-year, from September's 0.77 percent rise, as a weakening exchange rate crimped demand, while higher interest rates also tempered borrowing and affected importers.

Exports showed some signs of improvement bolstered by a recovery in commodity prices, but stayed weak. October exports were estimated to fall 2.75 percent from a year earlier, against a drop of 6.85 percent the previous month.

"Strong domestic consumption has sustained, while export growth is unlikely to see a strong boost until 2014 - and that is also dependent on how well the global economy picks up," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS in Singapore.

Indonesia has been struggling to stabilise its external balance, as a large current-account deficit and weak structural reforms have turned foreign investors bearish.

Bank Indonesia, under pressure from the rupiah's steep fall, has raised its benchmark reference rate a total of 175 basis points since June to ease concerns over the country's vulnerability to capital outflows ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected tapering in monetary stimulus.

The poll of 14 analysts projected that November's rate of inflation quickened to 8.48 percent, versus October's 8.32 percent, on stubbornly high prices for foodstuff and pass-through costs from a depreciation in the rupiah.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index was seen up 0.20 percent, higher than the central bank's forecast of 0.05-0.1 percent.

MORE RATE HIKES SEEN

Weakness in trade and further declines in the rupiah could give the central bank more reason to increase the benchmark reference rate at its December policy meeting or after.

"Bank Indonesia will continue to raise the benchmark rate until there are imminent signs of optimism that the current-account deficit eases to below 3 percent of GDP. Thus, we see BI lifting the rate up to 8.5 percent in Q1-2014," said Arga Samudro, economist at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.

The rupiah hit its support level of 12,000 per dollar on Thursday due to increasing dollar demand from Indonesian firms. Asia's worst-performing currency has lost nearly 20 percent to the dollar this year.

Earlier, Governor of Bank Indonesia Agus Martowardojo said the bank will not hesitate to intervene in the forex market and considers the recent slide temporary.

The finance ministry estimates the current-account deficit to narrow in the fourth quarter to $7 billion, compared with $8.4 billion in the previous quarter.

In April-June, the current-account deficit was $9.9 billion or the equivalent of 4.4 percent of GDP.

