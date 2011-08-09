JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia's finance ministry said on Tuesday it was confident that large capital inflows would continue into the country despite worries about slowing growth in the United States and Europe.

It also said Asian nations were commited to continue buying U.S. Treasuries even after S&P downgraded the U.S. sovereign credit rating on Friday.

