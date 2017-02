JAKARTA Aug 5 Indonesia's central bank said on Friday it did not see a global recession, even as world stock markets fell on concerns over the euro debt crisis and the U.S. economic outlook.

The central bank saw the capital outflows as temporary and the rupiah currency would still strengthen and remain stable this year, said Perry Warjiyo, Bank Indonesia's director for monetary research and policy. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma)