JAKARTA Nov 6 Stronger state spending lifted
Indonesia's growth in the third quarter to its fastest pace this
year but many of the companies involved in President Joko
Widodo's infrastructure push say they are still waiting for
business to improve.
The statistics bureau on Thursday reported Southeast Asia's
largest economy grew at 4.73 percent on an annual basis in the
third quarter, up slightly from 4.67 percent the previous
quarter, but not enough to show a real turnaround has begun.
Widodo's government has made some progress overcoming
bureaucratic obstacles that have stalled improvements to roads,
ports and power plants, but firms say it is not enough.
"For construction, it is still very slow," Singgih Prasetyo,
general manager of PT Jaya Trade Indonesia, which supplies heavy
machinery to building sites, told Reuters on the sidelines of
Jakarta's largest annual infrastructure convention.
Hundreds of firms exhibiting everything from shiny
bulldozers and electrical switches to safety vests and portable
toilets turned up to at the convention but many were gloomy.
"We hope there is more business coming because it's slow
right now," said Marc Besserer, president director of PT Bonna
Indonesia, which makes precast concrete pressure pipes for power
stations, adding that government tenders took far too long.
Government capital spending rose to $3.76 billion in
July-September, double what was achieved in January-June, but
after nine months more than 70 percent of the capital budget
remains unspent.
"I hope it will get better next year with new projects,"
Prasetyo said.
Parliament recently approved $22 billion in capital spending
as part of the budget for 2016, but lawmakers vetoed a series of
capital injections for state-owned enterprises in a move that is
likely to slow upgrades to the archipelago's crumbling
infrastructure next year.
With the private sector under pressure and with PMI readings
in October showing 13 straight months of deterioration,
infrastructure firms are counting on government contracts to
counter sluggish commercial sales.
Widodo's administration has promised to dole out government
spending on infrastructure projects much earlier next year,
preventing a repeat of this year's delays.
"It would be better if government projects are running
faster, with no more delays, because all the other slices of the
pie are gone," said Hardiman Utomo, General Manager of PT Steel
Pipe Industry Indonesia, which is supplying parts for
bridges and ports for the government.
