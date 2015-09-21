JAKARTA, Sept 21 Infrastructure spending in
Indonesia is beginning to pick up after lengthy delays, a
welcome relief for President Joko Widodo's plan to jump start
Southeast Asia's largest economy by building new roads, ports
and bridges.
In the past few weeks, the government has sped up capital
spending, leading to a surge in cement sales and imported
capital goods and raw materials.
That has helped support shares of construction firm Adhi
Karya Tbk, cement maker Semen Indonesia and
other infrastructure-linked firms.
The basic industry sector, which covers building material
stocks, has risen 3.6 percent in the past month, outperforming
the main index, which has fallen 2.9 percent over the
same period.
"With public spending gaining more momentum, we see the
stage as being set for a strong rebound in the second half with
a growth dividend coming through meaningfully in 2016," said
Barclays economist Wai Ho Leong in a research note.
Bureaucratic red-tape and a lack of policy coordination
hindered capital spending in the first seven months of this
year, with second-quarter economic growth falling to its slowest
since 2009.
The government had spent only 14 percent of its 276 trillion
rupiah ($542.80 million) capital budget for the full-year by the
end of July.
That has risen to 25 percent in August, a near doubling of
capital spending in just one month but still far off the year's
goal with less than four months to go.
Annual cement sales likely increased by 15 percent in
August, the first increase since January, said Citi Research in
a research note.
Stronger sales have helped lift shares of the country's
largest cement maker, Semen Indonesia, by more than 30 percent
after hitting a six-year low last month.
Adhi Karya, whose shares have jumped 21 percent over the
past month, started building a light rail transit project
earlier this month and has signed 7.8 trillion rupiah ($542.80
million) in construction contracts so far this year.
"The increase in disbursement is starting to show, reflected
by the growing number of contracts acquired by our company," Ki
Syahgolang Permata, the firm's corporate secretary, told
Reuters.
Widodo, who has made infrastructure development the
centrepiece of his economic plan, on Monday urged companies not
to delay infrastructure projects any further.
"We are far behind other big cities in the world. We
shouldn't be late in making decisions," Widodo said at an event
launching the next stage of a $1.5 billion mass rapid transit
project in Jakarta.
($1 = 14,370.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Randy Fabi
& Kim Coghill)