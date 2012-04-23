JAKARTA, April 23 Fitch Ratings said on Monday its investment grade rating for Indonesia has factored in slowing government reforms ahead of presidential elections in 2014, following a decision by Standard & Poor's to keep its Indonesia rating below investment grade.

Fitch in December upgraded Indonesia to BBB- with a stable outlook, and was followed by Moody's upgrading Indonesia in January. S&P was also expected to follow, but said on Monday that it was holding its Indonesia rating because of "policy slippages".

"The current rating factors in expectation of slowing policy reform momentum in Indonesia in the lead up to the 2014 presidential election and (Fitch) views these developments as a reflection of that," Philip McNicholas, director of Asia sovereign ratings at Fitch, told Reuters. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)