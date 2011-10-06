JAKARTA Oct 6 Total private-sector investment in Indonesia could reach 290 trillion rupiah ($32.5 billion) next year, a senior government official said on Thursday, above this year's official target of 240 trillion rupiah.

Total investment was recorded at 115.6 trillion rupiah in the first half this year, 82.6 trillion of which was in the form of foreign direct investment.

The forecast of next year's total investment was made by Gita Wirjawan, chairman of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board.

Indonesia's economy is expected to expand 6.6 percent this year despite the turmoil in financial markets, but the central bank has cut its growth forecast next year to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent.

($1 = 8910.000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul. Writing by Aditya Suharmoko. Editing by Jason Szep)