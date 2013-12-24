JAKARTA Dec 24 Indonesia announced on Tuesday
it will allow increased levels of foreign investment in the
country's airports, power plants, toll roads, and pharmaceutical
industries as part of government efforts to boost the slowing
economy.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's administration amended
its "negative investment list" of sectors in which foreign
investors are either barred or restricted. The list, which has
existed for decades, limits foreign involvement in areas deemed
sensitive.
"The commitment is to maintain Indonesia's economic growth
and anticipating a slowdown in the global economy by encouraging
investment, particularly in domestic and foreign investment,"
Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa told reporters.
Under the new policy, the government increased the maximum
foreign investment in pharmaceutical companies to 85 percent
from 75 percent and advertising to up to 51 percent, said
Investment Chief Mahendra Siregar.
Details for the other industries are expected to be
announced later on Tuesday.
