JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia has attracted $18.7
billion worth of prospective investments from domestic and
foreign investors since the new President Joko Widodo took
office in October, its Investment Coordinating Board said.
Most of the investments were in import substitution
industry, maritime and mineral processing plant, the board said
in a statement on Thursday.
During the first nine months of the year, Indonesia recorded
342.7 trillion rupiah ($27.44 billion) worth of domestic and
foreign direct investment, according to data from the investment
board. This was 75.1 percent of its target.
In the third quarter this year, Indonesia drew $6.4 billion
foreign direct investment, a 16.9 percent growth from last year.
The data excludes investment in oil, gas and banking sector.
($1 = 12,490 rupiah)
