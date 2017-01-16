JAKARTA Jan 16 Indonesia's central bank expects commercial bank to cut their lending rates gradually over the next 15-24 months, Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.

"We see lending rates continuing to fall because the BI 7-day reverse repo rate is already at 4.75 percent. Lending rates will decline gradually," Martowardojo told reporters.

Lending rates in Indonesia remain double-digit, well above President Joko Widodo's 9 percent target, and the pace of credit extension slowed in 2016 to less than 10 percent, compared with more than 20 percent during the commodity boom.

The banking regulator targets lending to increase 13.5 percent this year.

During 2016, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate six times, by a total of 1.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)