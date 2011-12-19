JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's year-to-date loan growth stood at 26 percent from the same period a year ago supported by multi-finances, deputy central bank governor Muliaman Hadad told Reuters on Monday.

The central bank, which held its benchmark overnight policy rate at 6 percent, aims to give lenders a chance to lower lending rates in order to stimulate the domestic economy as global growth slows. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)