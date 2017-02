JAKARTA Oct 18 Indonesia's central bank expects loan growth to ease slightly to 23 to 24 percent in 2012 as the global economic slowdown weighs on domestic growth, Deputy Governor Halim Alamsyah said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said last week the 2011 full-year loan growth was seen at 24 to 25 percent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by XX)